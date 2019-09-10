Heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, roads waterlogged

Ahmedabad residents woke up to a downpour accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Tuesday, with the city recording nearly 1.7 inch (43.18 mm) rainfall from 6 am to 10 am. This resulted in waterlogged roads, though all underpasses remained open for traffic.

Rainfall lashed other parts of the state too, majorly hitting the southern districts, including Navsari and Surat.

Sutrapada in Saurashtra’s Gir Somnath district received 91 mm rainfall during these early four hours while Dehgam in Gandhinagar district received 75 mm and Malpur in Aravalli district in the north received 58 mm rainfall.

According to India Meteorological Department forecast, the southern districts of Gujarat and Saurashtra will continue to receive very heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Very heavy rainfall is also likely in the districts of Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi, Surat, Amreli and Bhavnagar.

Further, heavy rains are very likely at isolated places in the districts of Aravalli, Anand, Vadodara, Dahod, Mahisagar, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch and Surat; in the districts of Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Dwarka, Gir Somnath in Saurashtra-Kutch, and in Diu, Surendranagar and Morbi.

Gujarat has already recorded 113.5% average rainfall this monsoon season, with 149 mm rainfall received during the month of September.