Heavy rainfall expected in Gujarat for 3 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall warning in parts of Gujarat for three days, till August 24.
As per the IMD forecast, heavy rain is expected in Panchmahal, Dahod, Chhota Udepur, Navsari, Valsad on August 22 while on the subsequent day, heavy to very heavy rain was likely in North Gujarat along with heavy rainfall in the districts of Patan, Dahod, Mahisagar, Valsad and Kutch.
Ahmedabad is likely to have one or two spells of light to moderate rain with thundershowers on Monday. On August 24, Kutch district is expected to have heavy rain at isolated places, stated the weather bulletin.
In addition to heavy rainfall warning on August 22 and 23, light thunderstorm with lightning and surface wind 30- 40 kmph (in gust) accompanied with light rain are expected across the state.
Subscriber Only Stories
On Sunday, light rainfall occurred at a few places over South Gujarat, including in Dharampur, Umergam, Vapi and Kaprada in Valsad, Khergam, Gandevi, Chikhli and Vansda in Navsari, Bardoli in Surat.
Malia and Visavadar in Junagadh, Bagasara in Amreli, Ghogha in Bhavnagar and in Ranavav in Porbadar received light rainfall.
The state has already recorded 97.59 per cent average rainfall this monsoon season. Among regions, Kutch region received 152 per cent followed by South Gujarat region with 108 per cent, North Gujarat region 97 per cent, Saurashtra 89 per cent and East central 80.56 per cent.
For World Championships medallists Srikanth and Sen, Tokyo 2022 will be a tougher challenge
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
'Can’t find me? Tell me where do you want me to come': Manish Sisodia on reports of CBI’s lookout notice
Bench Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, says Wayne Rooney
Who is Alexander Dugin, backer of Putin's Ukraine war whose daughter was killed in a car blast?
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
For World Championships medallists Srikanth and Sen, Tokyo 2022 will be a tougher challenge
Bilkis Bano case: Ex-NHRC member Sujata Manohar terms decision to release 11 convicts as ‘dilution of rule of law’
Katrina Kaif is happy to be back with her Phone Bhoot boys Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, see photos and videos
Villagers oppose proposal to set up new airport, hold protests
12-year-old boy found eight months after he went missing from Lonavala home
Despite Bombay HC order, disciples denied entry to Osho Samadhi
State associations to appoint zonal panels to pick Duleep Trophy teams
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s convoy attacked in Patna, 11 arrested
Five of family drown in Nanded reservoir
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone arrive in Chennai for Jawan shoot
J&K: Security forces foil infiltration bid in Rajouri, militant held
CSA T20 League: Du Plessis’ experience will be invaluable, says CSK-owned franchise