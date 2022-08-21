Heavy rainfall expected in Gujarat for 3 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall warning in parts of Gujarat for three days, till August 24.

As per the IMD forecast, heavy rain is expected in Panchmahal, Dahod, Chhota Udepur, Navsari, Valsad on August 22 while on the subsequent day, heavy to very heavy rain was likely in North Gujarat along with heavy rainfall in the districts of Patan, Dahod, Mahisagar, Valsad and Kutch.

Ahmedabad is likely to have one or two spells of light to moderate rain with thundershowers on Monday. On August 24, Kutch district is expected to have heavy rain at isolated places, stated the weather bulletin.

In addition to heavy rainfall warning on August 22 and 23, light thunderstorm with lightning and surface wind 30- 40 kmph (in gust) accompanied with light rain are expected across the state.

On Sunday, light rainfall occurred at a few places over South Gujarat, including in Dharampur, Umergam, Vapi and Kaprada in Valsad, Khergam, Gandevi, Chikhli and Vansda in Navsari, Bardoli in Surat.

Malia and Visavadar in Junagadh, Bagasara in Amreli, Ghogha in Bhavnagar and in Ranavav in Porbadar received light rainfall.

The state has already recorded 97.59 per cent average rainfall this monsoon season. Among regions, Kutch region received 152 per cent followed by South Gujarat region with 108 per cent, North Gujarat region 97 per cent, Saurashtra 89 per cent and East central 80.56 per cent.