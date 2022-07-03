Heavy rainfall across Gujarat till July 8: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall warning across Gujarat till July 8 as the southwest monsoon got active over Gujarat.

“Heavy rain is very likely in the districts of Gujarat region, namely Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Tapi, Navsari and Valsad,” the IMD forecast for Monday stated.

On Sunday, heavy rainfall was witnessed in more than 100 talukas of southern, Saurashtra and central districts Sunday. Mangrol in Surat recorded the highest rainfall of 38 mm till 8 pm Sunday followed by Songadh in Tapi at 35 mm, Karjan in Vadodara and Khambha in Amreli at 34 mm each, Navsari taluka in Navsari and Mandvi in Surat at 32 mm each, and Netrang in Bharuch 30 mm.

During the week, more districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall, the weather department warned. These include Kheda, Ahmedabad, Panchmahal, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Dang and Tapi. Heavy rainfall is expected in the districts of Saurashtra, namely Amreli, Bhavnagar and Botad on July 6.

The weather department has issued heavy rainfall alerts for more districts of Saurashtra, including Porbandar, Junagadh, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Gir Somnath and Surendranagar on July 7 and 8.

The widespread rainfall has helped in bringing down the mercury. On Sunday, the highest maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius in the state was recorded at Vallabh Vidyanagar followed by 37.2 degrees Celsius at Kandla Port. Kandla Airport recorded 37 degrees Celsius. Ahmedabad recorded 36.8, Bhuj and Naliya 36, Deesa 34.6, Gandhinagar 34.5, Bhavnagar 34.2 and Surendranagar 34 degrees Celsius.