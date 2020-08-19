Heavy rain predicted till August 22, Gujarat on alert

The relief commissioner has asked all departments to be on alert and well prepared in advance to deal with heavy rainfall situation between August 18 and 22. (Rerpesentational)

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a warning of heavy rainfall in Gujarat from August 18 to August 22, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been put on stand-by in the state.

To alert and prepare in advance, a virtual meeting of weather watch group was held in Gandhinagar Tuesday under the chairmanship of Relief Commissioner Harshad Patel.

The relief commissioner has asked all departments to be on alert and well prepared in advance to deal with heavy rainfall situation between August 18 and 22.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over Northeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood. Under its influence, a fresh low pressure area is likely to form over North Bay of Bengal around by tomorrow, 19th August. It is very likely to become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours and move westwards gradually”, the IMD alert stated.

Due to a low pressure being developed in the Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall is expected across the state from August 21 till 27 too.

The IMD has issued a warning of extremely heavy rainfall in Kheda, Anand and Devbhumi Dwarka while very heavy rainfall across the state till August 22.

The Sardar Sarovar Dam is filled with 54.48 per cent of its total capacity with 1,81,997 million cubic feet water. State’s 205 dams are filled with 64.37 per cent of their capacity. As many as 98 dams have been put on high alert, nine on alert and 14 on warning.

Till Tuesday, the state has received 694.63 mm rainfall, 83.59 per cent of its average rainfall this monsoon season.

On Tuesday, 165 talukas received rainfall where 115 received between 1 to 127 mm rainfall. Surat’s Umerpada received the highest rainfall-127 mm. This was followed by Anjar (85 mm) in Kutch and Dasada (81 mm) in Surendranagar. Monsoon was vigorous over Saurashtra and Kutch while extremely heavy rainfall occurred in the districts of South Gujarat including Tapi and Surat.

Also, other areas of Valsad, Dang, Navsari, Mehsana, Gandhinagar and Anand, and Gir Somnath and Dwarka in in Saurashtra recorded very heavy rainfall.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in the districts of Baruch, Surat, Gandhinagar, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Morbi, Junagadh and Bhavnagar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.