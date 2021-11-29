Heavy to very heavy rain likely in Gujarat on December 1 and 2: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert (to be prepared) in Anand, Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad, Amreli and Bhavnagar for December 1 and a yellow alert (to be watched) for December 2 as the state is expected to receive unseasonal heavy to very heavy rainfall on the two days.

“The rainfall that is expected to start on November 30 is owing to a fresh active Western Disturbance (WD) which is likely to affect northwest and adjoining central India from the night of November 30. Also, a fishermen warning has been issued for five days — November 30 till December 2 — for north and south Gujarat coast,” said Manorama Mohanty, regional director at IMD, Ahmedabad.

Mohanty added that farmers have been advised to take appropriate measures for their harvest and standing crops due to the unseasonal rain.

“Under the influence of this trough in mid-latitude westerlies at mid- and upper-tropospheric levels and its likely interaction with the lower-level trough in easterlies causing high moisture incursion associated with the system, Gujarat is likely to get wet spell during November 30 till December 2,” the IMD’s alert issued Sunday stated.

On November 30, while light to moderate thunderstorms with lightning and surface wind of 40- 60 kmph accompanied by light to moderate rain is expected in all the districts of South Gujarat as well as Ahmedabad, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, Botad and Diu.

However, very heavy rain is expected on December 1 in Gujarat districts, including Anand, Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad Surat, Dangs and Tapi, in Saurashtra districts, including Amreli, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Botad and Bhavnagar, along with Panchmahal, Dahod, Chhota Udepur. This too, is expected to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and surface wind 40- 60 kmph (in gust).

As per IMD, on December 2, the districts of Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Dangs and Tapi are expected to receive heavy rainfall. A warning has been issued for fishermen along the north Gujarat coast, including Jakhau, Mandvi (Kutch), Mundra, New Kandla, Navlakhi, Jamnagar, Salaya, Okha and Porbandar.

“Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely to prevail along and off north Gujarat coast and over adjoining northeast Arabian Sea from November 30 to December 2,” the weather department said.

A similar warning for fishermen has been issued for a similar period for the “south Gujarat coast of Mul Dwarka, Veraval, Diu, Jafrabad, Pipavav, Victor, Bhavnagar, Alang, Bharuch, Dahej, Magdalla and Daman”.