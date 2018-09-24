Heavy rain lashes north Gujarat, warning for 4 districts

INSAT image of Sunday’s cloud cover over Gujarat. INSAT image of Sunday’s cloud cover over Gujarat.

The depression that was formed over north of Bay of Bengal coupled with the cyclonic activity over the Arabian Sea brought heavy rainfall in Gujarat’s northern districts on Sunday after a long dry spell. The central parts of the state, reeling under the drought-like situation, also recorded light to moderate rainfall on Sunday.

The northern districts of the state are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Monday too, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall warning for Banskantha, Sabrkantha, Aravalli and Mahisagar districts. Other areas are also expected to receive moderate rainfall for the next five days.

“The depression over west Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood weakened into a well marked low pressure area and lies over south-east Rajasthan and neighbourhood. Also, associated cyclonic circulation extends above mean sea level tilting south-southwestwards with height,” stated the IMD forecast issued on Sunday.

On Sunday, Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha district received a record rainfall of over 143 mm, followed by Bhiloda (140 mm) in Aravalli district. Idar in Sabarkantha also recorded 111 mm rainfall. While Sabarkantha and Aravalli districts witnessed vigorous monsoon activity on Sunday, Saurashtra and Kutch districts remained dry.

Other areas that witnessed heavy rainfall on Sunday evening till 6 pm included Vijaynagar in Sabarkantha (55 mm), Meghraj in Aravalli (55 mm) Vadali in Sabarkantha (46 mm), Meshana (40 mm), Modasa in Aravalli (36 mm), Vijapur in Mehsana (34 mm) and Khedbrahma in Sabarkantha (33 mm), Prantij in Sabarkantha (31 mm).

Though monsoon is on the verge of withdrawal, Gujarat has recorded 75.92 per cent average rain, this year, and half of the state remains under deficit rainfall. During the same perioid last year, the state had already recorded 110 per cent rainfall.

The latest wet spell has not added much to the state’s average rainfall. Till September 21, before the revival of the monsoon activity, the state’s average rainfall was nearly 74 per cent. As per the forecast, the new system would weaken by Monday, leaving little or no hope for the state and particularly Kutch.

Houses collapse, no one injured

Vadodara: In two-rain related incidents in the city, three unoccupied old houses collapsed in the walled city area of Ahmedabad city on Sunday. An overhead tank was also pulled down after its columns developed cracks. No one was reported to be injured in the incidents.

Ahmedabad Fire Brigade said that all the collapsed structures were “very old and in a dilapidated condition”. One of the house was located in Choodi Ole near Pankornaka and was empty as the owners had moved out.

The 40-feet-high overhead water tank in Nava Naroda area was pulled down after it started leaking, leading to panic in the area. The capacity of the tank is 2.5 lakh litres, according to Additional Chief Fire Officer Rajesh Bhatt. “The columns developed cracks and the tank started leaking. Following this, we are pulling down the water tank,” said Chief Fire Officer M F Dastoor.

