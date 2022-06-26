Heavy rain in South Gujarat, Saurashtra as Ahmedabad gets respite from heat

Heavy rainfall was recorded in South Gujarat and Saurashtra on Sunday, while Ahmedabad also received rain in the evening, in a respite from the heat.

As the Southwest monsoon further progressed in Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of heavy rainfall across the state till July 1.

“Heavy rain very likely in the districts of South Gujarat, including Valsad, and districts of Saurashtra Porbandar and Junagadh. Light thunderstorm with lightning and surface wind at 30- 40 kmph (in gust) accompanied with light to

moderate rain very likely in all the districts of Gujarat,” the IMD forecast issued Sunday stated.

Temperature in Ahmedabad was 43.4 degrees Celsius Sunday, the highest in the state. While the city received an average of 9 mm rainfall till Sunday evening, the South west zone alone recorded 33 mm rainfall.

Umerpada in Surat recorded the highest of 65 mm rainfall followed by Dharampur in Valsad (45 mm), Fatepura in Dahod (32 mm), Waghai in Dang (31 mm), Chikhli in Navsari (25 mm) and Sanjeli in Dahod (21 mm) till Sunday 6 pm.

Till 8 pm, the localised rainfall over South West zone with high velocity winds in the city resulted in an average of 33 mm rainfall recorded between two hours. Jodhpur ward recorded the highest of 42.5 mm rainfall followed by Bopal (33.5 mm). Felling of several trees was also reported due to winds from the South west zone including the stretch from Rajpath Club till Sardar Patel Ring road leading to road blockages and diversions. Also, water logging from these areas was reported till late night.

The only other ward to receive heavy rainfall was Usmanpura in the West zone also recorded 31 mm.

According to IMD forecast, most parts of Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Botad along with Bharuch, Surat, Navsari are expected to receive heavy rainfall later this week.