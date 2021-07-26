Heavy rain in Saurashtra; 2 swept away

People play cricket at GMDC ground as it drizzled throughout the day on Sunday. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

TWO PERSONS were swept away while crossing a flooded causeway in Junagadh district and one of them was reported missing on Sunday evening as heavy rain lashed parts of Saurashtra, halting traffic on Jamnagar-Maliya coastal highway and affecting normal life.

Widespread rainfall was recorded across the state with Lodhika in Rajkot district receiving the highest rainfall of 180 mm in the state, within four hours between 2 and 6 pm Sunday. Chhota Udepur taluka too received 180 mm rainfall though spread across the day starting Sunday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of heavy rainfall for Monday and Tuesday. On Monday, heavy rainfall is expected across the state, this is likely to limit to Saurashtra and a few Southern districts on Tuesday.

Flood control room of Junagadh said that two men were swept away in a rivulet while attempting to cross a flooded causeway across it in Kodvav village in Manavadar taluka of Junagadh. “While one of them has been rescued, a search and rescue operation is on to rescue the second person. A team of NDRF has been dispatched to the place of incident,” an official of the control-room added.

Vehicular traffic on the Jamangar-Maliya coastal highway was halted after stretches of the highway were submerged in water at Jaspar and Tarana villages in Jodiya taluka of Jamnagar following very heavy rainfall in upstream Kalavad taluka. However, there were no reports of any untoward incident As per the IMD forecast for Monday, heavy to very heavy rain expected in the districts of Mahisagar and Chhota Udepur, Aravalli, Panchmahal, Dahod, Banaskantha, Patan, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Narmada and Valsad; in the districts of Saurashtra namely Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Dwarka and Gir Somnath, in the districts of Mehsana, Anand, Morbi, Botad, Kheda, Dang, Tapi, Navsari, Surendranagar, Amreli and in Diu.

While for Tuesday, “Heavy rain very likely at isolated places in the districts of South Gujarat region namely Valsad and in Daman, Dadara Nagar Haveli; in the districts of Saurashtra namely Jamnagar, Gir Somnath and in Diu,” the weather department’s bulletin stated.

While nearly the entire state recorded rainfall Sunday, Kawant, another taluka in Chhota Udepur, received 161 mm rainfall followed by Kalavad in Jamnagar that recorded 142 mm, Kaprada in Valsad 129 mm, Manavadar and Vanthali in Junagadh district recorded 127 mm and 113 mm, respectively. Tilakwada in Narmada district received 112 mm followed by Bodeli in Chhota Udepur and Junagadh city and Junagadh taluka all three with 108 mm and Kutiana in Porbandar recorded 106 mm rainfall.

With an average of 27.33 per cent season’s rainfall recorded in Gujarat, so far the state is already under season’s deficit rainfall.

Among 33 districts, only four – Valsad, Dang, Patan and Devbhoomi Dwarka – are reported to have received normal rainfall.

Three districts of Gandhinagar, Aravalli and Dahod are under a high deficit between 62-66 per cent while the remaining entire state is under deficit rainfall that ranges between 20 to 59 per cent deficient.

Trains disruption

Due to incessant rain and subsequent instances of flooding and landslides in parts of Maharashtra, the Ahmedabad division of Western Railways announced the cancellation and diversion of several trains heading to Maharashtra.

According to railway officials, the changes have been made with as many as nine trains cancelled and five diverted, owing to landslides in Roha Ratnagiri section and derailment and flooding of tracks in parts of South Central Railway network.

According to a statement released by the Ahmedabad division of WR, Ahmedabad- Pune (July 24-27) and Pune Ahmedabad (July 24-26) will remain cancelled. Similarly, Puri Gandhidham Express on July 26 and August 2, Gandhidham Puri Special on July 30 and August 6, Mudgaon Hapa Special Train on July 23, Okha-Ernakulam, Kolhapur-Ahmedabad on July 24 will remain cancelled.