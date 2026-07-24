Heavy Rain in Gujarat’s Dang: 18 of 41 roads closed for traffic

HEAVY RAINFALL was recorded in Dang district in the South Gujarat region bordering Maharashtra and water flowed over several causeways and small bridges, affecting traffic. As many as 41 roads in the district were closed for traffic on Thursday evening.

As of 8 am on July 24, a total of 18 of these 41 roads remained closed for traffic as water receded from 23 roads in the district till 8 am July 24, Dang district administration officials said.

Most of the closed roads are in Waghai taluka, where traffic has been stopped for safety reasons due to waterlogging the causeway, minor bridge and slab drain. Alternative routes have also been arranged for the affected areas and the roads will be reopened as the water level recedes, district officials said in a statement.