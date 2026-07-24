Heavy Rain in Gujarat’s Dang: 18 of 41 roads closed for traffic

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HEAVY RAINFALL was recorded in Dang district in the South Gujarat region bordering Maharashtra and water flowed over several causeways and small bridges, affecting traffic. As many as 41 roads in the district were closed for traffic on Thursday evening.
As of 8 am on July 24, a total of 18 of these 41 roads remained closed for traffic as water receded from 23 roads in the district till 8 am July 24, Dang district administration officials said.
Most of the closed roads are in Waghai taluka, where traffic has been stopped for safety reasons due to waterlogging the causeway, minor bridge and slab drain. Alternative routes have also been arranged for the affected areas and the roads will be reopened as the water level recedes, district officials said in a statement.
According to the rainfall report of the District Control Room, during the 24 hours of July 23, 367 mm. of rain was recorded in Waghai taluka, 212 mm. of rain in Ahva and 211 mm. of rain was recorded in Subir. The average rainfall of the district is 263.33 mm.
The district administration has appealed to the citizens not to try to cross rivers, canals and causeways when water is flowing, to avoid unnecessary travel and to follow the instructions issued by the Meteorological Department and the district administration. For the latest information on the roads, they have also been asked to contact the relevant department and the district control room.
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