Heavy rain in Gujarat disrupts power supply in 174 villages

At least 174 villages across Gujarat lost power supply in the heavy rain that battered parts of Gujarat on Sunday. A majority of the villages lie in the tribal district of Chotta Udepur, officers said Monday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chotta Udepur received over 166 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. This is the second highest rainfall after Narmada district that received 168 mm in the last 24 hours ending 8 am, Monday.

“As of 8 am on Monday, power outages were reported from 173 villages across Gujarat. This includes 164 villages of Central Gujarat. Most of these are in Kawant taluka of Chotta Udepur,” a senior officer from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam (GUVNL) told The Indian Express. “We are trying to restore power by evening in all the areas that have lost power supply,” the officer said.

GUVNL is the holding company of the state government that also manages the working of the four power distribution companies in the state.

The 164 villages that fall under Central Gujarat fall under the jurisdiction of power distribution company Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Ltd (MGVCL).

Power outages were also reported from urban areas in Ahmedabad like South Bopal and Shela that fall under Paschim Gujarat Vij Company (PGVCL). Similarly, outages were reported from areas where Torrent Power supplies power to Ahmedabad.

The IMD has predicted heavy rain for most parts of South and Central Gujarat, which includes Chotta Udepur district, Monday.