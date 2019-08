Heavy rain forecast for Vadodara, South Gujarat and Saurashtra

THE INDIA Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall warning for Vadodara, South Gujarat and Saurashtra districts for Saturday and Sunday. “Heavy to very heavy rains very likely at isolated places in the districts of Vadodara and South Gujarat, namely Valsad, Navsari, Dangs, Tapi, Surat, Narmada and Bharuch,” the warning states.

The districts of Saurashtra, which are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday, include Gir Somnath, Jamnagar, Amreli, Rajkot and Diu. With an active southwest monsoon over Gujarat, heavy rainfall was recorded in the districts of South Gujarat and Saurashtra, while a total of 131 talukas received rainfall on Friday. Mangrol taluka in Surat received the highest rainfall of 6.25 inch in 12 hours, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Friday.

Other talukas which received rainfall between 4 and 5 inch on Friday, during a twelve-hour period, were Amreli in Amreli district, Rajkot in Rajkot district, Kaprada in Valsad and Pardi in Valsad district. Talukas which received rainfall between 3 and 4 inch were Lilia in Amreli district, Gir Gadhada in Gir Somnath, Umarpada in Surat district and Vapi in Valsad.

Rainfall between 2 and 3 inch was received in talukas of Jalalpur in Navsari district, Walia in Bharuch, Dharampur in Valsad, Waghai in Dang, Navsari, Chikhli and Khergam in Navsari district, Lathi in Amreli, Una in Gir Somnath, Vadia in Amreli, Bhesan in Junagadh, Mandvi in Surat, Barvala in Botad and Jamjodhpur in Jamnagar district.

Ahmedabad did not receive rainfall on Friday, but a major incident of a falling tree was reported from Vasna area.