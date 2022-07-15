Heavy rain batters Gujarat for 5th straight day, toll 43 since July 7

Three women were killed in a wall collapse on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, while one death each was reported Amreli and Gir Somnath districts, taking the death toll in rain-related incidents since July 7 to 43, even as heavy rain continued to batter parts of Gujarat. Navsari district is the worst-hit where the national highway connecting Mumbai was closed again on Thursday following the flooding of Purna river.

Flood-like situation continued for the fifth consecutive day since July 10, with the IMD issuing a red alert till Friday for eight districts — Junagadh, Gir Somnath and Bhavnagar in Saurashtra, and Surat, Navsari, Dang, Tapi and Valsad in South Gujarat, according to State Revenue Minister Rajendra Trivedi.

Two choppers were deployed in Navsari district for rescue operations on Thursday, said Trivedi. According to Trivedi, “Purna river flooded after Yeldari and Siddheshwar dams on the Maharashtra side overflowed.”

After heavy rain in Navsari, Valsad and Dang districts in South Gujarat, National Highway 48, from Alipore in Navsari district to Valsad, was temporarily closed Thursday.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) data, Gujarat received 51 per cent of the season’s rainfall in the past two weeks. Since July 7, there were 43 human casualties and 477 animals died, said Trivedi.

In Ahmedabad, three women labourers were killed after a boundary wall of Vedant Kadam bunglows in Ognaj on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, collapsed burying them, said NR Vaghela, inspector at Sola police station.

They were identified as Kavita Sangod (35), Sheetal Sangod (14) and Vanita Kalsingh (19). In Gir Somnath, a 13-year-old girl died after being washed away in a rivulet while she was grazing cows. Lala Gohil (28), a resident of Nana Bhayodara of Amreli district, was killed after he fell into the Dhiurbhai Dam. In Dabhoi, a 16-year-old girl from Sejpura village died as an ambulance ferrying her to hospital was stranded due to water-logging.