Heatwave warning in state till April 10 as mercury touches 45 degrees Celsius at Kandla

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning in Gujarat until April 10 as the mercury soared to 45 degrees Celsius at Kandla Airport Thursday.

Maximum temperatures shot up at several locations, including Surendranagar (44.4 degrees Celsius), Keshod at 43.7, Amreli, Deesa and Bhuj at 43.4, Ahmedabad at 43.2, Rajkot at 43.1, Gandhinagar at 43, Vadodara at 42.1, Porbandar at 41, Vallabh Vidyanagar at 40.8 and Bhavnagar at 40.1 degrees Celsius.

The daytime temperatures were as high as 7 degrees from the normal temperature. At a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius, Porbandar recorded 7 degrees above normal temperature. Bhuj, Rajkot and Deesa recorded 5 degrees and Ahmedabad and Amreli 4 degrees.

For Friday, the weather department has issued a heatwave warning for Kutch, districts of North Gujarat — Banaskantha, Gandhinagar and Patan, and Saurashtra districts, namely Porbandar, Rajkot, Surendranagar and Amreli.

Heatwave conditions are very likely to continue in these districts and Ahmedabad on April 9 as well. “Heatwave conditions very likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Banaskantha and Kutch districts (April 10),” warned the weather department.

Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has, under its heatwave action plan, made mobile facilities for drinking water in each ward covering major crossroads and slum areas from Thursday. The arrangement has been made for two months. Drinking water facilities have been created at all public transport service areas, including all Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Services (AMTS) bus depots and Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) bus stands.

The civic body has announced all gardens to remain open during afternoons for the public. All construction sites have been directed to make water arrangements for labours on site. During the red alert warning, all construction sites will remain shut between 12 till 4 pm, including metro working sites.

ORS corners have been put up at all civic centres and provided at Anganwadi centres as well as to traffic department personnel. Also, Urban Health Centres (UHCs) will remain open till 7 pm during the red wave alert. Arrangements have been made at AMC-run hospitals to address any heatwave case without any delay.

Based on IMD’s forecasts, AMC’s early warning system sends out heatwave alerts to all stakeholders, including hospitals and 108 emergency services, to put all concerned departments on alert.