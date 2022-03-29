Heatwave to grip Gujarat today, Friday: IMD

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in several Gujarat districts today (Tuesday) and on April 1 (Friday), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in the districts of north Gujarat, including Banaskantha, in the districts of Saurashtra, namely Gir Somnath, Porbandar and Kutch,” the IMD alert for Tuesday stated.

On Monday, Kandla Airport in Kutch district recorded temperatures of 42.7 degrees Celsius, the highest maximum temperature recorded in Gujarat as Rajkot, Porbandar districts also witnessed heatwave conditions.

On April 1, heatwave conditions are expected in Banaskantha, Rajkot, Porbandar, Amreli and Kutch, as per the IMD.

Following Kandla Airport, other centres that recorded high temperatures included Surendranagar at 42 degrees Celsius, Keshod and Deesa at 41.5 degrees Celsius, Ahmedabad and Rajkot at 41.3 degrees Celsius, Amreli 41.2 degrees Celsius, Bhuj at 41 degrees Celsius, Gandhinagar at 40.6 degrees Celsius and Vadodara at 40.2 degree Celsius.