Heat wave over Gujarat, temp peaks at 43.8

Heat wave conditions prevailed over Gujarat on Monday and Surendranagar district recorded the highest maximum temperature at 43.8 degree celsius, while temperatures in other parts of the state mostly fluctuated between 43 and 42 degrees.

There seems to be no respite from the heat for the next two days, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a forecast of similar heat waves in Gujarat on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Monday, heat wave conditions prevailed at isolated pockets in south Gujarat namely Surat, in Saurashtra region including Porbandar and Rajkot and Kutch district.

Besides Surendranagar — that recorded a temperature of over 43 degree celsius on Monday — Rajkot recorded 43.3 degree celsius, followed by Kandla Airport (43.2), Amreli (43), Deesa (42.8), Kandla Port (42.7), Ahmedabad (42.5), Porbandar (42.4), Bhuj (42.4), Vadodara (42.2), Gandhinagar (41.6), Surat (41.8), Bhavnagar (41.1) and Veraval (40.9).

“Heat wave conditions very likely to continue to prevail at isolated pockets in the districts of north Gujarat region namely Banaskantha and Sabarkantha; in the districts of Saurashtra-Kutch namely Rajkot, Gir Somnath, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Surendranagar and in Kutch district,” alerted the IMD forecast.

Moreover, there will be no change in the maximum temperature till Wednesday. “No large change in maximum temperature very likely in the districts of Gujarat region, Saurashtra-Kutch, outside the area where heat wave warning is given, during the next two days. Thereafter, fall in maximum temperature by 2-3 degree celsius very likely during subsequent two days over the region,” the weather bulletin stated.

