scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 09, 2022
Must Read

Heat wave in state today and tomorrow

On Monday, Kandla Airport recorded the highest maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius in the state followed by Surendranagar at 44 degrees Celsius and Ahmedabad at 43.1 degrees Celsius.

By: Express News Serivce | Ahmedabad |
May 10, 2022 3:23:21 am
heatwaveav, heatwave conditions, Vidarbha, Mumbai news, Mumbai city news, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsWhile the maximum temperature remained above 40 degrees Celsius along with thunderstorms in Vidarbha, the heatwave had abated. The highest maximum or day temperature, at 44.5 degrees C, was recorded in Vidarbha’s Wardha district on Tuesday.

Mercury touched 44.8 degrees Celsius in Gujarat even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat wave alert until May 11 in various districts.
Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Patan Surendranagar and Kutch will experience heatwave on May 10 and 11, according to the IMD forecast, which said Ahmedabad is expected to see a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius Tuesday.

On Monday, Kandla Airport recorded the highest maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius in the state followed by Surendranagar at 44 degrees Celsius and Ahmedabad at 43.1 degrees Celsius.

More from Ahmedabad

Relative humidity of 60 per cent recorded in Ahmedabad Monday morning dropped to 25 per cent by evening. Amreli, Vadodara , Gandhinagar recorded maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius, while Rajkot registered 42.7, Deesa 42.2, Bhavnagar 41.8, Vallabh Vidyanagar 41.6 degrees Celsius.

Best of Express Premium

Delhi confidential: By the bookPremium
Delhi confidential: By the book
UPSC CSE Key – May 9, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 9, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: Why, according to UIDAI, Aadhaar data can’t be used in police ...Premium
Explained: Why, according to UIDAI, Aadhaar data can’t be used in police ...
Explained: Cyclone Asani is on the way, but it won’t be another Fan...Premium
Explained: Cyclone Asani is on the way, but it won’t be another Fan...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 09: Latest News

Advertisement