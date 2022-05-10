Heat wave in state today and tomorrow

Mercury touched 44.8 degrees Celsius in Gujarat even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heat wave alert until May 11 in various districts.

Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Patan Surendranagar and Kutch will experience heatwave on May 10 and 11, according to the IMD forecast, which said Ahmedabad is expected to see a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius Tuesday.

On Monday, Kandla Airport recorded the highest maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius in the state followed by Surendranagar at 44 degrees Celsius and Ahmedabad at 43.1 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity of 60 per cent recorded in Ahmedabad Monday morning dropped to 25 per cent by evening. Amreli, Vadodara , Gandhinagar recorded maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius, while Rajkot registered 42.7, Deesa 42.2, Bhavnagar 41.8, Vallabh Vidyanagar 41.6 degrees Celsius.