Heat wave conditions likely to stay for a week: Met

Gujarat is likely to face heat wave conditions for a week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD). (Express Photo)

ALREADY REELING under high temperatures, Gujarat is likely to face heat wave conditions for a week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its forecast issued on Friday.

The highest temperature on the day was 44.3 degree Celsius (°C) recorded in Surendranagar even as Ahmedabad sizzled at 43.1°C and Kandla airport at 43°C.

While Kutch, along with Surendranagar, Rajkot and Devbhoomi Dwarka districts have been alerted against yellow alert for May 9, more districts, including Banaskantha, Patan, Vadodara, Surat, Porbandar, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Gir Somnath, have been included for May 10-13.

Heat wave conditions are set to prevail in Banaskantha, Patan, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Kutch districts on May 14, the IMD said.

For Ahmedabad city, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) as part of its Heat Action Plan (HAP) issued an ‘Orange Alert’ for two days and Yellow Alert for five days – from May 8-14.