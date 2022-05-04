‘Heat condition’: Govt calls off job fair

The Directorate of Employm-ent and Training of the government Of Gujarat has decided to call off the Employment Fair to be held across 33 districts for three days from May 5 to May 7.

While the District departments of Employment Exchange received a circular from the Directorate late on Monday evening, no reason was specified for calling off the fair.

However, one government official said the fair was called off due to “heat wave conditions” across the state.

The message relayed by district employment exchange on Tuesday says the fairs were called off and persons who have registered on the Anubandham website have been asked to wait for further intimation.

AL Chauhan, Employment Exchange Officer of Dahod district, told tThe Indian Express, “Dahod district was to hold the fair on May 6 but the government circular that came Monday night called off the fair… Although it was a holiday today, we decided to make the announcement accordingly because people will travel from far off places… The circular has not specified any reason for cancellation but we have to follow the instructions.”

When contacted, Anju Sharma, Principal Secretary, Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department told The Indian Express that the fair had been called off due to the prevailing heat conditions in the state.

Sharma said, “This is a usual activity of the department. All districts organise employment fairs every two months… At this time, there is a Yellow alert for heat waves across the state. So in the best interest of the participants, we decided to call off the fair for this time.”