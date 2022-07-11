Hearing devices given to children

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 11, 2022 12:28:30 am
July 11, 2022 12:28:30 am
Children with hearing issues in Ahmedabad were provided with hearing devices, under an initiative by a local start-up, We Hear, on Sunday at an event held by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS).
Sonalben Shah, wife of Union Home & Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, who was the chief guest of the event, said, “It is much appreciated that ‘We Hear’ devices are given by the Society to help children hear with bone conduction. This helps many children to hear without any surgery.”
Sonalben was accompanied by her daughter-in-law Rishita Shah, who was the guest of honour.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-