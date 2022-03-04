Health sector gets AYUSH push; Rs 22 crore for new Ayurveda treatment centres

The state governemnt, in its budget presented on Thursday, has given a push for AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homoeopathy) in the health sector, with allocations for introduction or expansion of Ayurvedic wing in hospitals, and for organising ‘AYUSH Diagnosis Treatment Camp’ and ‘AYUSH Mela’.

The allocations come amid several nutrition and health schemes taking a hit in the past two years owing to the Covid-19 pandemic keeping schools closed.

In 2021, 27.05 lakh patients treated at government ayurvedic hospitals and clinics and 9.35 lakh patients treated in government homoeopathic clinics, according to the Socio-Economic Review of 2021-22, as tabled in the state assembly Thursday, alongside the budget.

Among new items introduced in the health budget, the highest allocation under this head is of Rs 82. 40 lakh — for providing “panchkarma instruments, furniture, medical instruments” at four government Ayurved hospitals, three government Ayurved colleges, district Ayurved office, Gandhinagar & Regional Office, Rajkot.

Additionally, the budget also proposes opening of an Ayurvedic wing in the district headquarter allopathy hospital O.P.D. at Civil Hospital Palanpur, panchakarm section in Government Ayurvedic Hospitals, along with an allocation of Rs 61 lakh provisioned for research and expansion of ayurvedic research ward in AhmedabadCivil Hospital.

Rs 3 crore has been allocated for organising ‘AYUSH Diagnosis Treatment Camp’ and ‘AYUSH Mela’, a new initiative, and the health budget under the head of major works related to buildings, has dedicated Rs 22 crore for construction of new centres for Ayurveda treatment against Rs 43.35 crore allocated for renovation of and construction of buildings pertaining to allopathy institutes.

For example, under AYUSH, Rs 1.50 crore allocated for construction of a new building of Tapibai Government Ayurved Hospital, Bhavnagar, construction of new building for upgraded P.G. Department at Government Ayurved Mahavidhyalaya in Vadodara with an allocation of Rs 10 crore, construction of a new building for Government Ayurved College and attached Hospital, Surendranagar with an allocation at Rs 12 crore and construction of new building for Government Akhandanand Ayurved College and attached Hospital, Ahmedabad at an allocation of Rs 7.50 crore.

Of the total Rs 6.77 crore allocated as recurrent cost among new items introduced in the health budget this year, nearly Rs 4.16 crore has been allocated towards manpower for various purposes, including to “create necessary manpower at Mental Health Hospital, Bhuj”, “establishment of manpower for newly constructed mother, child, pediatric and de-addiction ward at Mental Health Hospital, Ahmedabad”, to “provide manpower as per the DCI norms at Government Dental College and Hospital, Ahmedabad” so as to increase the number of undergraduate and postgraduate dental seats. among others.

Only Rs 50 lakh as recurrent cost has been allocated as provision for prevention and control of emerging and reemerging diseases.

Government Spine Institute in Ahmedabad, will see the introduction of two new features — Rs 68 lakh has been allocated for providing equipments to start a ‘Sport Injury Center’ at the Government Spine Institute and Physiotherapy College and Rs 1.27 crore has been provisioned for equipments to start audiology and speech language pathology course and to establish “Dysphagia Clinical Unit” at the institute.

Addition of 100 new ambulances and 10 mobile Sanjeevani vans at an allocation of Rs 22 crore has been proposed, while Rs 2 crores have been allocated “to ensure that all primary health centres in the tribal district of Chhota Udepur and Kutch are functional 24×7.”

The state has also allocated funds of Rs 106 crore to increase the efficiency of emergency services and make advanced treatment available in the government-run medical colleges in Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar and Vadodara.

The government has also announced a grant of Rs 30 crore to provide state-of-the-art treatment for spine, kidney, and eye ailments at Vadodara’s SSG hospital.

A grant of Rs 68 crore has been allocated to the Ahmedabad civil hospital for setting up a facility of 900 beds while Rs 23 crore have been allocated to the Surat Civil hospital for a new building of the Out-Patient Department. The government has also announced a grant of Rs 50 crore to medical students under Chief Minister Yuva Swawlamban Yojana.

(Inputs from Aditi Raja in Vadodara)