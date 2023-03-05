Health minister launches ambulance mobile app

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel Saturday launched a citizen mobile application for 108 GVK emergency ambulance services in Gandhinagar.

Available on both iOS and Android platforms, the application has an in-built call function and users can select the nearest available ambulance and call it to the emergency location, stated a press release from the health department.

With the location of the caller transmitted to the Emergency Response Centre, the app aims to reduce the time taken to get the caller and location information.

Users can also select from nearly 7,000 government and private hospitals listed on the app with updated available facilities in such hospitals.

The application will be available in English, Hindi and Gujarati languages.