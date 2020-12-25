Gujarat Health department notifies fire audit team in each district

The fire audit team is expected to adhere to the hospital safety manual or fire safety manual and ensure that incidents of fire do not occur in medical facilities. (Picture for representation/Express)

The principal health secretary of Gujarat health department, Jayanti Ravi, has notified to constitute a fire audit team in each district to check on fire safety provisions at all Covid-19 hospitals and other Covid dedicated facilities.

The notification issued on Thursday comes after a December 18 Supreme Court order in a suo motu cognisance case taken following a fire in a Rajkot hospital.

The audit committee shall comprise the chief district health officer, resident medical officer or district quality assurance health officer or biomedical engineer, regional fire officer or a fire department officer, project implementation unit (PIU) electrical engineer or electrical department officer from the electricity distribution company and an executive engineer or PIU civil department official.

The fire audit team is expected to adhere to the hospital safety manual or fire safety manual and ensure that incidents of fire do not occur in medical facilities.

With the help of Fire Safety Nodal Officer in each hospital, it has to be ensured that all hospitals have a fire NOC. A mock fire safety drill on the sixth day of every month has to be undertaken.

Monthly training for employees of all health facilities are also to be undertaken, stated the communication by Jayanti Ravi, while adding that work pertaining to fire safety must be completed within a stipulated time and be considered on top priority, given that the matter will be reviewed by the Supreme Court.