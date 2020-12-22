Gujarat: Govt issues advisory on fungal infection with ‘nearly 50 pc mortality rate’

The infection has been reported in 'Covid-19 patients in Ahmedabad and Rajkot'.

The Gujarat health department on Monday issued an advisory about the fungal infection, mucormycosis, which has a “mortality rate of nearly 50 per cent”, reported in “Covid-19 patients in Ahmedabad and Rajkot”.

“Mucormycosis is a type of fungal disease which infects those with compromised immune system, and with other existing diseases, is a serious infection with a mortality rate of nearly 50 per cent,” the advisory stated.

The advisory by the department additional director was marked to the divisional deputy health directors of state health department, chief district health officers of district health departments and municipal corporation medical health officers, along with additional director of the labour office.

Symptoms depend on where in the body the fungus is growing. If the growth is on the sinus and brain region, symptoms can include one-sided facial swelling, headache, nasal or sinus congestion, black lesions on nasal bridge or upper inside of mouth that quickly become more severe and fever.

If in the lung, symptoms may include fever, cough, chest pain and shortness of breath. Skin mucormycosis can look like blisters or ulcers and the infected area may turn black. Gastrointestinal mucormycosis may be indicated by abdominal pain, vomiting and gastrointestinal bleeding.

