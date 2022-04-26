Head of professional unit, sulking Kailash Gadhvi joins AAP

In yet another blow to the Congress in Gujarat, its former spokesperson and state president of the All-India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) Kailash Gadhvi joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday. The 52-year-old chartered accountant criticised the Congress for “not having any vision”.

In a formal ceremony conducted at the AAP state office in Ahmedabad, Gadhvi, who was a Congress worker since 2007, switched allegiance in the presence of 300 of his supporters — CAs, bankers, and marketing professionals, and small and medium entrepreneurs, among others.

Gadhvi had resigned from Gujarat Congress in October 2020, unhappy with being denied a ticket for by-election to the Abdasa seat in Kutch.

Gadhvi had met Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi on Saturday.

“The ideology of the Congress is still strong, however it’s a party without any vision. Its leadership is in crisis and they have a problem in decision making. It is said in the business world that one should always make the right decisions at the right time. That seems to be lacking in the party. Even if there are issues in the party, the state committee never takes it to the Delhi High Command. They first indulge in groupism and then proceed,” Gadhvi told The Indian Express.

A chartered accountant and OBC leader, Gadhvi is a partner at one of the top CA firms of India, V K Jindal & Co, that has its base in six states. Born in Kutch, he did his schooling in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, and completed his CA in Kolkata – and is, therefore, known to have connections across India. “We have branches from Ahmedabad in the West to Bhagalpur and Kolkata in the East. I have been a CA for the past 22 years and under the leadership of PM Manmohan Singh, I joined Congress to be part of its CA Cell. No other party had then conceptualized having a unit of CAs in their working structure,” said Gadhvi.

Gadhvi was appointed president of AIPC Gujarat in 2018. Before that, he was the Gujarat Congress spokesperson and chairman of its Chartered Accountant (CA) Cell. In October 2020, Gadhvi had submitted his resignation to the party, unhappy with the manner in which he was treated over ticket selection in by-polls for Abdasa Assembly seat.

By-elections to the seat were held along with seven other constituencies across Gujarat in November 2020, after a number of Congress MLAs — including Abdasa MLA Pradyumansinh Jadeja — had resigned and switched allegiance to BJP. Later, the Congress had fielded Shantilal Senghani while BJP fielded Jadeja. Eventually, the latter won by a margin of over 36,000 votes.

“During the 2017 Gujarat assembly polls, I had worked day and night for the party. However, at the last minute, my ticket was cut for the Sabarmati constituency seat. Then in October 2020, the people of my area in Kutch registered their protest at Congress office in Ahmedabad after the party gave another candidate the ticket for Abdasa by-polls. After naming their candidate, the party later asked me if I wanted to fight polls from the seat. I refused,” Gadhvi said.

When asked about Gadhvi, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Manish Doshi said, “During Abdasa bypolls, he had given his resignation from the party. He has not been with Congress since then.”

Gadhvi also said that he sees the AAP as an “alternative” to the BJP in the state. “In my opinion, AAP is a party that has terrific grassroots-level working. They know how to connect to people and their decision-making is superb. The people of Gujarat are tired of the arrogant BJP government but they don’t see an alternative in Congress. It is the truth,” he said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, senior AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi said, “Kailash has been a senior leader in the Congress party for several years taking up several roles. Apart from him being an influencer, strategist and man-management person, Kailash also has great connections with good people in the Congress. We are extremely hopeful that many other Congress leaders will come and join us after seeing Kailash Gadhvi.”