Head constable ‘shoots himself’ inside police station in Ahmedabad

A 35-year-old head constable with Gujarat Police allegedly died by suicide at the Paldi police station in Ahmedabad by shooting himself with a police weapon in the locker room of the police station Thursday.

The victim, identified as Umesh Kumar Bhatia, a resident of Ahmedabad, was posted as Head Constable- Accounts Writer Head at the Paldi Police station in Ahmedabad, police said.

According to police, around 9 am on Thursday, Bhatia allegedly shot himself with a police service weapon- a pistol- in the locker room of the police station. According to police staff at the Paldi police station, Bhatia had arrived at the station around 9 am on Thursday, which is two hours prior to his usual reporting time of 11 am. After the gunshot, several police personnel rushed to the locker room and took the head constable to the nearest hospital however he was declared brought dead by doctors, said the police.

According to police, Bhatia was not issued a service weapon as he was an HC rank policeman. However his task was to maintain the records of the armory at the police station, which gave him access to the keys of the lockers wherein weapons are kept.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Premsukh Delu, Deputy Commissioner of Police, zone 7, Ahmedabad city said, “The victim was employed as an accounts writer head wherein his task included keeping a record of all the weapons and ammunition at the police station and issuing weapons to any police officer upon request. The nature of his job had given him access to the keys to the locker containing weapons at the police station. We have not found any suicide note and further investigation is on in the case.”

Bhatia is survived by a wife and two kids. An accidental death report has been filed in the matter,” said the police.