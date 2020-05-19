Head constable is first Covid fatality of Gujarat Police

The head constable, attached to the Krushnanagar police station in Ahmedabad, died during treatment at Gandhinagar Civil hospital on Monday.(File) The head constable, attached to the Krushnanagar police station in Ahmedabad, died during treatment at Gandhinagar Civil hospital on Monday.(File)

A head constable was among the 38 people who succumbed to coronavirus on Monday, taking the death toll in the state to 697. Of the 38, 13 had no underlying serious medical conditions. The state on Monday reported 365 new cases, taking the total to 11,778.

The head constable, identified as Bharat Somajibhai, became the first policeman from Gujarat to die due to the viral infection, officials said.

Over 300 police personnel, including an inspector and a woman ACP from the city, have tested positive for coronavirus across the state till now. Among these, 109 are still under treatment while 225 have recovered and given discharge from different hospitals, said a statement by the Gujarat police.

The head constable, attached to the Krushnanagar police station in Ahmedabad, died during treatment at Gandhinagar Civil hospital on Monday morning, said Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police Ashish Bhatia.

Of the 365 cases reported Monday, Ahmedabad reported 263 cases and 31 deaths.

With 33 new cases, Surat till Monday reported more than 1,000 cases. Two people died, taking the death toll to 53.

One patient died each in the districts of Patan and Bharuch, with the former also reporting seven new cases.

Vadodara crossed the 700-mark with 21 new cases, while three others died taking the death toll to 35. All three had comorbidities with a 51-year-old male and a 53-year-old female succumbing to coronavirus on May 7 and a 72-year-old male dying on May 6. VMC released data on those who died after more than a week, since May 11.

Dahod reported four new cases, including a 45-year-old woman who returned on May 14 from Mumbai. Gandhinagar reported 12 new cases, taking the total to 180 in the district.

A total of 5,525 samples were taken in a 24-hour cycle.

