HC to police: Traffic drive commendable, must maintain tempo

Police tow away vehicles in Ahmedabad, clearing the road for traffic. (Javed Raja) Police tow away vehicles in Ahmedabad, clearing the road for traffic. (Javed Raja)

Lauding the city police and municipal corporation for the action against traffic violators over the past week, the Gujarat High Court on Monday said that the only “anxiety” is about how temporary it is. The drive to ease traffic must be continued and the “same tempo” should be maintained, the court said.

A week after city Police Commissioner A K Singh was summoned by the court, and he gave an assurance that conditions would improve on the ground, an action taken report was filed before the division bench of Justices M R Shah and A Y Kogje.

The report states that from July 11 to July 22, nearly Rs 60 lakh was collected from commuters for “illegal parking” on the spot while 6,546 e-challans were issued. It also mentions that 43 FIRs were lodged for violation of the notification against selling fodder on motorable roads. There are various places in Ahmedabad where cattle owners sell fodder for “believers” to buy and feed their cows, which are mostly by the roadsides.

According to the ATR, 1,450 cases were registered for violation of the no-parking notification at crossroads in the city. Almost Rs 32 lakh was collected as vehicle towing charges for wrong parking, and FIRs were registered against Rajpath Club, Acropolis Mall, Honda landmark, Sambhu Coffee Bar, Pizza Hut at Pakwan, Satyamev Tower and Mondeal Height for not taking “corrective measures to ensure proper parking”.

The report states that “156 Notices were issued in 3 days to establishments like shopping centres, commercial complexes, malls, where violations of GDCR (General Development Control Regulations) norms were noticed. Notices have been issued to as many as 441 establishments for breaching parking norms.”

Following the submission of the report, Justice Shah said, “We have been getting lots of letters from citizens complaining about bad roads and traffic blockages. We appreciate the efforts. At the same time, it is also for citizens to change their attitude and become smart, or else no city can ever become smart. Everyone must believe that it is their city.”

The petitioner’s lawyer Amit Panchal also expressed satisfaction over the report. The court observed that due to efforts by the traffic police, the city roads looked bigger. Applauding the police commissioner, Justice Shah said he had done a “commendable job and the same tempo should be maintained. No reverse, no looking back.”

Singh replied, “This is not a flash in the pan as there is a gamut of action being taken.” He highlighted the staff and fund crunch, saying that traffic wing doesn’t get the full amount of fines it collects. While replying to a question of the court, he said that application-based services like Ola and Uber have not been regulated yet.

Meanwhile, a day after Ahmedabad One mall received a notice from the traffic department for levying parking charges from visitors, the management issued a press release stating that it “never charged any parking fees to its patrons. What we charge is a Parking Facilitation Charge. These charges are to cover the costs of electricity, manpower hired for aided parking, fresh air fans and maintenance of hygiene in the parking area.” The release states that “we have rented and maintain an open plot across our main gate where patrons can park their vehicles for no charge at all.”

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App