HC stays proceedings on FIRs filed after Gujarat banned Rolling paper and ‘gogo’ cones

The notification also specified that those violating the prohibitory order will be booked under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which provides penalties for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant.

Over two months after a prohibitory notification of the Gujarat Home Department led to a crackdown and registration of FIRs against traders for storage, distribution and sale of rolling paper and pre-rolled cones, the Gujarat High Court has stayed the proceedings in the cases, by way of interim relief.

The court also issued a notice to the state to respond in the matter challenging the validity of the notification of the state government dated December 16, 2025.

Justice M R Mengdey of the Gujarat High Court was hearing a special criminal application filed by Pune-based Ality Paper Industries Private Limited, which markets the rolling paper products under the brand name ‘Stash Pro’ as well as two other petitioners engaged in trading of the rolling paper in Gujarat, whose premises were raided by the police in Ahmedabad and Vadodara, respectively, and goods worth Rs 72 lakhs seized.