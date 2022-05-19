HC refuses to interfere in plea on SMC plan to demolish madrasa

The Gujarat High Court refused to interfere in a petition moved by Madrasa-e-Anware Rabbani Waqf Committee over the Surat Municipal Corporation’s directive to remove a madrasa allegedly built on government land reserved for public parking.

While the SMC claimed the piece of land in Sangrampura, Gopi Talav in Surat was acquired from the original owners in 1967 with compensation awarded for the acquisition, it was the case of the petitioner-Waqf, which came to be registered in only November 2021, that the madrasa construction was existing at the same plot since before 1980s.

The Waqf committee stated that that owing to the dilapidated condition, they had renovated the existing construction of the madrasa and therefore, there was no need for the civic body to prevent renovation of the premises by treating the same to be the new construction without permission and cause demolition of the same.

The petitioner also submitted that the original owners by way of “oral gift deed”, had transferred right, title and share of the land in favour of a registered Waqf represented by the petitioner as its “Muttwali”.

In an order dated May 5, the court, while refusing to interfere with SMC’s decision and notices, relied on SMC’s submission that the structure was put to commercial use under the garb of running an educational institution and “several commercial activities are going on”.

Noting an absence of evidence “with regard to running of educational institution (madrasa),” as well as with regard to the aspect that the construction has been carried out pursuant to any development permission granted by the authorities, the order notes, “It seems not only the petitioner but also other occupants of the same final plot reserved under town planning scheme have taken advantage of the fact that in the revenue records nothing was shown regarding the acquisition proceedings…”

While the petitioner submitted that the preservation of the madrasa will protect interest of the children , the petitioner also pointed out during the course of the arguments that in the entire plot of land, only two structures exist — one being the madrassa and the other being a temple — there is no action taken for removal of the temple.

The court of Justice AY Kogje while dismissing the plea noted that “the court is not inclined to examine” the issue of no action being taken against the temple, “in absence of any material particular about the same”.