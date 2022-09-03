scorecardresearch
HC rebukes advocates’ body, refuses to slash Rs 1 lakh penalty imposed on lawyer

The issue pertains to public interest litigation moved by Bipin Bhatt challenging the roster/listing system being followed at the HC.

However, the division bench, headed by HC Chief Justice Aravind Kumar, dismissed the PIL Thursday and slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Bhatt. (File Photo)

A day after the Gujarat High Court imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on an advocate for a “mischievous and frivolous” petition challenging the roster system, a division bench Friday reprimanded the Gujarat High Court Advocates’ Association (GHAA) for a follow-up request to reduce the fine.

His grievance was that old matters heard by a bench will now be required to be heard by a different bench owing to the roster change.

However, the division bench, headed by HC Chief Justice Aravind Kumar, dismissed the PIL Thursday and slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Bhatt. The court also directed that in case of non-payment of the costs within a period of six weeks, the Ahmedabad collector has to recover the same “as arrears of revenue” from the petitioner.
On Friday, GHAA president and senior advocate Asim Pandya informed the court that the penalised advocate is not someone who could “bear the cost of Rs 1 lakh”. Dismissing the petition, the division bench of CJ Kumar and AJ Shastri responded asking the aggrieved advocate to file the necessary application. “We will consider, but we will not reduce it (the amount)… we will consider on merits in accordance with law,” the bench noted.

“We are working round the clock and people are filing such kinds of applications! It is demoralising…Most of the judges are working 16-17 hours,” an irate Justice Shastri remarked as Pandya further pressed about the request. Additionally, CJ Kumar said, “It will have such a cascading effect. You just imagine my brother (Justice Shastri) is getting agitated. It demoralises the institution.”

Pandya, too, agreed that Bhatt’s petition was “misconceived” and informed the court that the latter was ready to give an undertaking that he won’t be filing such petitions again. The bench, however, refused to entertain the request.

