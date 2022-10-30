HC quashes, sets aside first FIR filed under anti-conversion law

The Gujarat High Court has quashed and set aside the first FIR filed under the amended Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act last year.

The court decision came on October 14 after the involved parties submitted that they have “amicably settled” the matter and “any further continuation of the proceedings… would create hardship to the parties” and “amount to an abuse of the process of law.”

“…further continuation of the criminal proceedings in relation to the impugned FIR would (be) nothing but unnecessary harassment to the parties and trial thereon would be futile and further continuation of the proceedings would amount to an abuse of process of law,” the court observed.

A consensual quashing petition was moved by the six ‘accused’ in an FIR lodged at Gotri police station in Vadodara in June 2021.

The FIR was lodged two days after the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act–the amended Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act 2003–came into force on June 15, 2021. However, due to legal challenges against the constitutionality of the amendments before the HC, several provisions of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Act were stayed from the operation.

The case pertains to an interfaith marriage wherein, according to the FIR, a 24-year-old complainant woman–a Hindu member of the Scheduled Caste–alleged that her 21-year-old Muslim husband had allegedly forced her to establish a physical relationship with him while they were dating. The complainant also alleged that the husband used to abuse her caste. The accused allegedly used intimate photos to blackmail her into marrying him in a “nikah ceremony” and converting to Islam, she had said.

The accused, including the complainant’s husband, in-laws, relatives and a maulvi who solemnised the couple’s nikah, were booked under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the amended Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A consensual quashing petition was moved before the HC with the complainant initially submitting that the content of the FIR was not accurate to her complaint. However, subsequently, she withdrew the petition. In September, the accused moved another consensual quashing petition and the complainant confirmed before the court that an amicable settlement has been reached by the parties involved.

The court of Justice Niral Mehta ordered quashing and setting aside the FIR taking into consideration the consensual petition and the FIR had arisen out of a marital dispute between the couple. The court also noted that the dispute has been resolved with mediation from their family members and that the couple was living together now.