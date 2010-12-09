The Gujarat High Court has ordered the police officers accused in a case of custodial death of Colonel Pratap Save to pay compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh to the victims family.

Col Save had headed the Kinara Bachav Sangharsh Samiti (KBSS) to protest against the proposed port for petroleum and liquefied gas at Maroli village in Umbergaon taluka of Valsad nearly a decade ago.

The police had picked him up from his residence at Dehri village on April 8,2002,and severely beat him up in custody. Col Save went into coma and died at the Hinduja hospital in Mumbai on April 20,2002.

His family then filed a petition in the High Court demanding a judicial inquiry and action against Dy SP N K Amin and Valsad police Sub-Inspector J K Jhala,accusing them for his custodial death.

The High Court has now ordered Amin and Jhala to pay the compensation amount to the victims family.

Col Saves lawyer Laxman Lorey said: We are happy with the judgment. There are some others too involved in the murder of the late colonel and we hope they are punished too.

Col Saves son Nikhilesh said: We are not entirely happy with the judgment,but satisfied that the proceedings have begun in the case. We now wish the police officers responsible for his death to be severely punished.

The Umbergaon court had earlier issued arrest warrants against the two accused police officers but they failed to appear even once. Amin is in custody in connection with the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case while Jhala is now retired.

We want the state government to stop all the benefits to Jhala, said Nikhilesh.

The late officers family and members of the fishermens group now intend to oppose the revival of the port project.

Nikhilesh added:We have come to know that the state government is planning to start the project at same place,but we will not allow them. Earlier,the Congress government came up with the plan to set up the port at Maroli,but then they lost power. Chief minister Keshubhai Patel started work on the port and now Narendra Modi is trying to go ahead with the project.

