HC on Ahmedabad drive against non-veg food carts: ‘Tomorrow, they’ll say I should not have coffee as it is bad for health?’

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday disposed of a petition filed by 25 street vendors opposing the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s drive of removing handcarts selling non-vegetarian food items, with an instruction to the AMC that if the petitioners approach it within 24 hours to release their seized goods, “based on the policy and in accordance with law, their cases shall be considered as expeditiously as possible.”

“What is your problem? You don’t like non-veg food, that is your lookout. How can you decide what I eat outside? Tomorrow you will decide what I should eat outside the house?” the court of Justice Biren Vaishnav said.

The petitioners, represented by advocate Ronith Joy, submitted before the court that the move against handcarts selling eggs and other meat items in Ahmedabad began after a councillor from Rajkot “got offended that non-vegetarian food was being sold on the streets”. The petitioners, all from Ahmedabad, had their carts seized “despite their being no order to seize”, they pleaded.

Justice Vaishnav then enquired, “What hurts the municipal corporation (when street vendors sell non vegetarian food)?” Addressing the assistant government pleader present in the court, representing the state, and the additional chief secretary of the urban housing and urban development department, the court said, “Call the corporation commissioner and ask him what he is doing. Tomorrow they’ll say I should not have sugarcane juice because it causes diabetes? Or coffee (because it) is bad for health?”

The matter, taken up in the first session of the day, was posted for further hearing in the second half, with the court instructing the standing counsel for AMC, advocate Satyam Chhaya, to appear before the court.

Advocate Chhaya made an immediate submission that the petition has been filed “under some misconception,” as, “There is no drive to remove all non vegetarian lorries etc. I’ve taken instruction, I’m saying the encroachment on the road, which is a hindrance to public traffic or absolute blockage of pedestrian.”

Justice Vaishnav enquired if the encroachment removal was being undertaken under the guise of targeting non-vegetarian sellers. “Under the guise of implementing something…For example, let’s be very honest, around the Vastrapur lake, if there were hawkers selling eggs and omelete (and) overnight you decide because the party in power decides we don’t want to eat eggs, we want to stop them…you will pick them up and take them away?…Then why are you doing that?…Ask your corporation commissioner to remain present here…how do you dare to indiscriminately pick up people like this?”

Chhaya said this was not the case, and to illustrate his point, referred to photos of blocked footpaths, attached to the petition copy. Justice Vaishnav responded, “If there are encroachments, this has to go….but don’t just confiscate because today morning someone makes a statement that ‘from tomorrow I don’t want egg eateries around me’.”

Passing an order while recording Chhaya’s submission, the court noted, “Satyam Chhaya on instruction states that the apprehension of the petitioner that the petitioners have been singled out for eviction on the grounds that serving food which is not vegetarian, is misconceived. The action of the corporation to remove hawkers is only when it is found that they are obstructing or hindering public traffic and pedestrians…”

“…It is also in compliance with orders passed in PILs that such drives will be taken and in accordance of law without any special reference to particular group of people…Mr Chhaya states that in case the petitioners approach the corporation within 24 hours for releasing their goods and the materials, based on the policy and in accordance with law, their cases shall be considered as expeditiously as possible.”