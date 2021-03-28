Ahmedabad: HC notice to SVNIT after student with mental health issues ‘removed’

The petitioner-student has submitted that he was suffering from depression since January 2020, which only aggravated with the lockdown and was also suffering from “suicidal thoughts”.

The Gujarat High Court on Friday issued a notice to the director and dean of academics at Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT), Surat after an 18-year old student of the college was allegedly removed from the institute after he failed to appear for his second-semester examination owing to “deteriorating mental health”.

Despite representation to the college authorities, his medical status was not considered, compelling the student to move court.

According to the petitioner student, represented by advocate Ronith Joy, he failed to appear for the second semester final examinations, pursuant to which SVNIT’s Academic Performance Review Committee (APRC) decided that the student will be removed from the Institute on account of the fact that he had not obtained the requisite 25 credits which is the bare minimum that is required to be earned at the end of the 2nd Semester.

In October last year, the institute passed an order against the student stating that he has thus been removed from the institute.

The petitioner-student has submitted that he was suffering from depression since January 2020, which only aggravated with the lockdown and was also suffering from “suicidal thoughts”. According to the petitioner, he continues to be under treatment for the same and as a result of his deteriorating mental health, he couldn’t appear for his scheduled examinations that were taken online.

Subsequently, the student made several representations to the institute along with medical certificates but to no avail.

The student had earlier approached the high court too, where in the latter had directed the institute to consider his representations with a sympathetic view.

In the present petition the student has sought that the institute’s order of removing him be quashed and set aside and the interim he be allowed to sit for the supplementary exams scheduled for May 2021.