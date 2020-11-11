HC notice to Gujarat govt on bail plea of man facing FIR for ‘hiding his religion’

The HC issued the notice to the state returnable for December 16, while directing that no coercive action should be taken against Contractor in the interim.

The Gujarat High Court on Monday issued a notice to the state government on an anticipatory bail plea by a man facing an FIR over “hiding his religion” and “misusing his name” to sell his property under the Disturbed Areas Act and stayed any coercive action until the next hearing.

Parsi Feroz Contractor moved the High Court after an FIR was filed against him following the sale of a plot of land in the Samarpan Housing Service Co-operative Society in the Tandalja area of Vadodara to Firoz Patel. The sale was done under appropriate provisions of the Gujarat Prohibition of Transfer of Immovable Property and Provision for Protection of Tenants from Eviction from Premises in Disturbed Areas Act, 1991 or what is popularly known as the Disturbed Areas (DA) Act.

Manish Puranchandra Malhotra, who claimed to be the president of the housing service society, filed a complaint against Contractor at JP Road police station, under provisions of the Disturbed Areas Act and IPC sections pertaining to providing false information, breach of trust and forgery.

The FIR stated that Contractor “despite being a Parsi, did not disclose his religion…” in the documents submitted before the government authorities (district collector’s office) pertaining to the transfer of plot to a Muslim. The FIR also alleges that Contractor “took advantage of his Muslim-sounding first name… to get permission (for transfer of property) under the Disturbed Areas Act”.

Contractor has already moved a plea before the HC to quash the FIR, which awaits hearing.

