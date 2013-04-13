Follow Us:
HC notice to Adani SEZ on PIL

The Gujarat High Court on Friday issued notices to Adani Ports and SEZ Limited (APSEZ),Kandla Port Trust (KPT) and several state and Central government agencies following a public interest litigation opposing construction of a bulk terminal at Tuna near Kandla port.

The petitioners,a group of residents from Tuna and Vandi villages in Anjar taluka of Kutch district,have contended that the construction of the terminal would not only put their source of livelihood at stake but also damage the environment. Their lawyer Hashim Kureshi said five creeks in and around Kandla,besides clusters of mangroves,would be damaged because of the project.

He said that before allowing the construction,the state government should have issued tenders,which was not done. The project also did not have environment clearance so far,he claimed.

