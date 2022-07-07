HC lawyer complains of death threats over supporting Nupur, FIR registered

A case has been lodged after an advocate of the Gujarat High Court filed a complaint stating that he allegedly received death threats from anonymous persons over supporting suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma on social media in the wake of her remarks on the Prophet.

According to police, an FIR was lodged against unknown persons at the Sabarmati police station on Tuesday on a complainant by advocate Krupal Raval (33).

In his complaint, Raval stated, “On June 13 night, I had kept the picture of Nupur Sharma as my WhatsApp status in solidarity after she and her family received threats in the wake of her statements… However, I pulled down the status three minutes later, thinking that I have many Muslim friends and they might get offended.”

“A few minutes later, I received a message on WhatsApp from an unknown number, abusing Nupur and asking me the reason behind supporting her. I blocked the number. Next day around 3 pm, I received a call from an unknown number where the caller gave me death threats,” the complaint added.

Mentioning the reason behind him reporting the alleged death threats after a month, Raval said, “After the call, I went out of Ahmedabad for a few days. I also checked with few of my Muslim friends and they informed that there is a person living in London known as Safin who allegedly shared screenshots of my WhatsApp status… My friends also suggested that I should not take it further. However, in the wake of recent events in Rajasthan and Maharashtra over Nupur Sharma’s comments, I am concerned about my life.”

The Sabarmati police station has lodged an FIR under IPC 507 for criminal intimidation through anonymous communication against unknown persons.