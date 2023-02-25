scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

HC holds 2 guilty of contempt of court; slaps Rs 1 lakh on each

In June 2020, a suo motu contempt case was registered at the HC against one Vijay Arvindbhai Shah and another Alpesh Patel.

The court also directed that the costs recovered be sent to the welfare of the family of prisoners fund of the court registry. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
HC holds 2 guilty of contempt of court; slaps Rs 1 lakh on each
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court Friday slapped Rs 1 lakh each on two persons found guilty of criminal contempt of court. The court also directed them to remain in the courtroom until 5 pm and also pay a fine of Rs 2,000.

“We believe that for maintenance of the independence of the judiciary and the faith of the public in justice delivery system, we must not allow the contemnor to escape by merely tendering an apology, as the conduct and the deliberate attempt cannot be wiped off so easily… we are not inclined to accept the apology so as to ensure that such elements are not emboldened in the future,” observed the bench of Chief Justice Sonia Gokani and Justice NV Anjaria.

The court also directed that the costs recovered be sent to the welfare of the family of prisoners fund of the court registry.

In June 2020, a suo motu contempt case was registered at the HC against one Vijay Arvindbhai Shah and another Alpesh Patel. According to the details, Alpesh had, in June 2020, called the then sitting Gujarat HC judge Justice Bela Trivedi, who is currently a sitting judge in the Supreme Court, posing as then Petlad MLA Niranjan Patel.

Also Read
Gujarat Budget 2023
Gujarat Budget's infra push: Rs 5 lakh crore to be spent in 5 years, big ...
After his comment on RSS literacy: Organisers cancel Kumar Vishwas event ...
Fintech hub with ADB support to come up at GIFT City
53 students from Gujarat to visit Assam 18 students arrive at IITGN for '...

Investigation had revealed that Alpesh had reportedly made the call upon Vijay’s request as the latter had moved an anticipatory bail plea for the charges of rioting, unlawful assembly, rash driving and other charges under the Gujarat Epidemic Diseases Regulation, 2020, which was to be heard before the court of Justice Trivedi. According to Patel, Shah had told him that he would be granted anticipatory bail if a call was made and messages were sent in the name of the Petlad MLA.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 25-02-2023 at 01:16 IST
Next Story

Govt gives Rs 400 cr from Metro cess collections to Line 3

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close