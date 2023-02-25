HC holds 2 guilty of contempt of court; slaps Rs 1 lakh on each

A division bench of the Gujarat High Court Friday slapped Rs 1 lakh each on two persons found guilty of criminal contempt of court. The court also directed them to remain in the courtroom until 5 pm and also pay a fine of Rs 2,000.

“We believe that for maintenance of the independence of the judiciary and the faith of the public in justice delivery system, we must not allow the contemnor to escape by merely tendering an apology, as the conduct and the deliberate attempt cannot be wiped off so easily… we are not inclined to accept the apology so as to ensure that such elements are not emboldened in the future,” observed the bench of Chief Justice Sonia Gokani and Justice NV Anjaria.

The court also directed that the costs recovered be sent to the welfare of the family of prisoners fund of the court registry.

In June 2020, a suo motu contempt case was registered at the HC against one Vijay Arvindbhai Shah and another Alpesh Patel. According to the details, Alpesh had, in June 2020, called the then sitting Gujarat HC judge Justice Bela Trivedi, who is currently a sitting judge in the Supreme Court, posing as then Petlad MLA Niranjan Patel.

Investigation had revealed that Alpesh had reportedly made the call upon Vijay’s request as the latter had moved an anticipatory bail plea for the charges of rioting, unlawful assembly, rash driving and other charges under the Gujarat Epidemic Diseases Regulation, 2020, which was to be heard before the court of Justice Trivedi. According to Patel, Shah had told him that he would be granted anticipatory bail if a call was made and messages were sent in the name of the Petlad MLA.