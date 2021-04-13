Mob vandalises hospital after Covid patient dies; 3 arrested

THREE PERSONS have been arrested after a group vandalised the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Covid-19 ward at Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad’s Sola area early on Monday allegedly after the death of their relative due to coronavirus. The accused allegedly chased nurses and doctors with sticks and broke medical equipment and cut the electrical cable of the ICU, police said.

Until Sunday, 300 Covid-19 patients were admitted at the Civil Hospital in Sola, of whom 32 were admitted in the ICU on ventilator.

The ruckus, police said, was reported on the sixth floor ICU ward of the hospital around 12.30 am on Monday after a 45-year-old woman, Reena Yadav, a resident of Thaltej in Ahmedabad, died during Covid-19 treatment. Upset, four to five relatives of the dead allegedly entered the ICU of the Covid-19 ward and chased the doctors and medical staff, police added. The accused vandalised the computer system and other medical equipment at the ICU ward and also tried to set them on fire, police said.

Pradip Patel, the in charge resident medical officer (RMO) at Sola Civil Hospital, told The Indian Express: “The patient was admitted to the hospital on April 8. As she was facing difficulty in breathing, she was admitted to the ICU ward for Covid-19 patients. Around 10 pm on Sunday, her health deteriorated. Attempts were made (by the hospital) to call her relatives on phone but they couldn’t be reached. After the patient succumbed around 12 am and her relatives were informed about it. They (patient’s relatives) were infuriated and started abusing and assaulting the staff present. The nurses and the doctors were chased with sticks and they had to confine themselves on the fifth floor (of the hospital) to save their lives.” The accused, Patel said, broke the computer and CPU, other medical equipment and cut the electrical cable of the ICU. “They also broke spirit bottles to set (the equipment on) fire. They broke the glass doors and windows of the fifth floor where the staff were hiding. The police then reached the spot and rescued the staff,” he added.

Police have, so far, arrested three persons — Uday Thakor, Sagar Thakor and Jitendra Thakor, all residents of Thaltej. The men have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 323 for causing hurt, 294 B for obscenity, 186 for obstructing public servant from duty, 336 for rash act endangering human life and 114 for offence committed when abettor present. “The accused were arrested after a distress call was made by the hospital authorities. The situation is now under control,” an official at Sola police station said.