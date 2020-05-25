HC forms panel to look into complaints against Ahmedabad Covid hospitals

The high court has also asked public and private hospitals which are major beneficiaries of state government’s health scheme, MA Yojana, to come forward to treat Covid-19 patients. The high court has also asked public and private hospitals which are major beneficiaries of state government’s health scheme, MA Yojana, to come forward to treat Covid-19 patients.

Taking note of a report purportedly prepared by a medical officer of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, which raises several complaints against the Covid-19 hospitals in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat High Court has formed a three-member committee to look into the matter.

The members appointed by the high court are Dr Ami Parikh, Head of the General Medicines and Dr Advait Thakore, Head of the Emergency Medicines, both from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation- run SVP Hospital along with Dr Bipin Amin, Professor (Medicines) at the Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad.

Referring to the report, the high court said, “At this stage, we may clarify that there is no authenticity of the above referred report. However, at the same time, we take notice of the fact that the report contains very important elements.”

The detailed 22-point report, which was also being circulated on social media was for the last two weeks, said that there was “shortage of essential medications” in these hospitals and alleges “disparity in management of patients due to lack of institute specific treatment protocol for Covid-19.”

The report mentioned that “the leadership at the level of medicine department has miserably failed to deliver in the interest of patients” and “multiple complaints by resident doctors regarding a variety of issues have fallen on deaf ears”. It further claimed that most of the deaths occurring in hospitals are “due to non-Covid co-morbidities”.

