HC dismisses petition challenging abattoir closure due to Paryushan

The Gujarat High Court (HC) on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC) decision to keep the sole slaughterhouse in Ahmedabad city closed during the period of the Jain festival Paryushan with the court observing that such closure falls within “reasonable restriction” and does not suffer from “illegality”.

While dismissing the petition, the court referred to Articles 19(1)(g), 21, 25, 26 and 51(A) (e) of the Constitution of India and also to provisions of the Gujarat Provincial Municipal Corporations Act that permits for fixing of date and time for keeping any market, slaughterhouse open.

The court also relied on a Supreme Court judgment where a similar resolution was passed by AMC for closure of the slaughterhouse for nine days and the SC at the time had approved the action.

The SC at the time had observed that closure of slaughterhouse for nine days “is not an excessive restriction” and “dealers in meat can do their business for 356 days in a year”.

The court of Justice Sandeep Bhatt where the petition was heard, observed that the closure of the slaughterhouse as per the AMC directive for a period of 10 days can be “considered as reasonable restriction, which is permissible for limited period and it cannot be said that it is violative of Articles 14, 19(1)(g) and 21 of the Constitution of India.”

The petition moved by Kul Hind Jamiat-Al Quresh Action Committee Gujarat represented by Danish Qureshi Razaiwala and another person, with Razaiwala arguing as party-in-person before the court, relied on an August order of Punjab and Haryana High Court (HC) which had stayed the decision of the authorities to close down slaughterhouses in Ambala owing to Paryushan.

Razaiwala challenged the AMC’s standing committee resolution dated August 18 wherein it was resolved that the committee will give its approval to keep the civic body’s slaughterhouse closed owing to Paryushan between August 24 and 31, and associated festivities on September 5 and 9.

He pointed out in the petition that such orders of closure of slaughterhouses infringe upon the state’s duty to maintain “social and economic welfare” and its duty to “raise the standard of living and quality of nutrition” of the citizens.

Razaiwala also submitted that during Covid-19, the practice of selling meat was deemed under “essential services.”

At the previous hearing, Justice Bhatt had remarked to the petitioner why he can’t “restrain yourself from one day or two day from eating (meat)…”

On Friday, upon dismissal of the petition, the state also urged the court to impose costs on the petitioner. The court of Justice Sandeep Bhatt however declined the state’s request.

The court held that the AMC resolution did not suffer from “any illegality” and deemed the petition as “meritless”.