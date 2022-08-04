HC admits Teesta’s bail plea, to hear matter on September 19

The Gujarat High Court Wednesday admitted a bail plea moved by Mumbai-based activist Teesta Setalvad who was arrested on charges of conspiracy and alleged fabrication of evidence in a case related to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The court will take up the matter for hearing on September 19 by when state is expected to respond to the bail plea.

An Ahmedabad sessions court on July 30 refused to grant bail to Setalvad, following which she moved the HC on August 1.

Setalvad, former DGP RB Sreekumar and former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt were named as accused in an FIR lodged on June 25, a day after the Supreme Court dismissed a petition by Zakia Jafri, wife of slain former Congress MP Ahsan Jafri, in a case related to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Upholding clean chit to then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi, the SC verdict observed that those “all those involved in such abuse of process, need to be in the dock and proceeded with in accordance with law”.

The Ahmedabad sessions court, while refusing bail to Setalvad, observed that Setalvad and Sreekumar “in conspiracy with others with a view to defame the then CM (Narendra Modi) and others made accusations against government that post-Godhra riots were sponsored by the (Gujarat) Government” which had allegedly “defamed the state not only in country but in world”.