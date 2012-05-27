Hawkers flouting anti-tobacco laws face heat in crackdown

Following a survey in six districts that found rampant violation of anti-tobacco legislation,district and municipal authorities in various places have been issuing notices and conducting raids on paan shops,putting up graphic posters that warn against tobacco use by youngsters.

In April,a team from Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and the states health department had found that none of the 60 schools it surveyed had the statutory board that announced selling tobacco products within 100 yards of schools was illegal.

The team also found that on an average,at least two kiosks sold tobacco within this 100 yard radius of schools,and no shop selling tobacco beyond this had statutory boards announcing selling tobacco products to persons 18 years or less is illegal.

The findings of the survey  conducted across Anand,Kheda,Rajkot,Banaskantha,Tapi and Surat  were presented to the authorities of each district,who soon took up the matter via orders and notices and authorising raids,said coordinator Mayur Trivedi,an assistant professor at the Indian Institute of Public Health (IIPH),which is jointly supported by the state government and the PHFI.

Armed with specially designed posters with graphics (about 3,000 of which have already been printed),the joint PHFI and health department teams have in turn been taking these letters by district and municipal authorities to paan shops and,after informing the owners,put up the posters for free. Similarly,health officials have also been doing the same with schools.

