Hathras rape, murder case: Medical examination of accused conducted at FSL

The four accused who were lodged in Aligarh jail, were taken to Gujarat by the CBI team on Saturday for brain mapping and polygraph tests at the FSL in Gandhinagar.

The four accused in the alleged rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Hathras of Uttar Pradesh were brought to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Gandhinagar on Monday by a team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A team of forensic experts at the FSL undertook the medical examination of the accused ahead of their polygraph and brain mapping tests.

The four accused who were lodged in Aligarh jail, were taken to Gujarat by the CBI team on Saturday for brain mapping and polygraph tests at the FSL in Gandhinagar. The four accused were kept at the Sabarmati Central Jail on Saturday and Sunday and by Monday morning, the CBI team brought them to FSL premises in Gandhinagar and the accused are still stationed there by the time of writing of this report, as per officials.

Speaking to The Indian Express, a senior official of the Directorate of Forensic Sciences, said, “Our team is studying the background of the case to understand the both sides in order to prepare a questionnaire for the four accused. They are studying the statements issued by the victim and the accused in this case currently. The accused were brought to the FSL on Monday where their medical examination was conducted to check if they are fit or not. After the case study, their tests will be conducted.”

The woman died during her treatment in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on September 29. The UP government came under fire over the manner in which the victim’s body was cremated and the way her family was treated by local police, following which the case was transferred to the CBI.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.