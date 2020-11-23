Hathras rape, murder case: CBI team in Gandhinagar, brain-mapping, polygraph tests on accused at FSL

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14 and later died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29.

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the alleged rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras of Uttar Pradesh took the four accused in the case to Gandhinagar for brain-mapping and polygraph test.

The team took the accused, who were lodged in Aligarh jail in UP, to Gandhinagar on Saturday and held discussions with officials of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL). The date for conducting the tests is not yet decided.

An official of the Gandhinagar FSL told The Indian Express, “The CBI officials came for a discussion on the polygraph and brain-mapping test of the accused for which a date will be decided soon. The accused were not brought to the FSL today. ”

The woman died during her treatment in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on September 29. The UP government came under fire over the manner in which the victim’s body was cremated and the way her family was treated by local police, following which the case was transferred to the CBI.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.