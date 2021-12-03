Former bureaucrat Hasmukh Shah succumbs to post-Covid complications

Hasmukh Shah, who is known for his illustrious career in the government sector, including as joint secretary during three successive terms at the Prime Minister’s Office from 1977, breathed his last at Shree Krishna Hospital in Gujarat’s Karamsad on Friday. He was 89.

Shah, who had been suffering from a prolonged illness, tested positive for Covid on November 12 and later developed post-Covid complications, his family told The Indian Express.

Shah began his career as a lecturer of sociology at Gujarat University in 1957 and researched Mahatma Gandhi’s works until 1963. According to his daughter Alpana Parida, despite having no background in civil services, Shah was invited to join the Prime Minister’s Office when Morarji Desai was the Prime Minister of India in 1977. Parida told The Indian Express, “He never appeared for any civil services exam. It was on an invite from Morarji Desai that he joined the PMO and served three Prime Ministers… He lived a full life and we celebrate his memory even as we pray for the departed soul.”

Parida said Shah, who was fully vaccinated, had tested positive for Covid on November 12. “He had a prolonged age-related illness. But Covid-19 complications resulted in his passing away,” she said.