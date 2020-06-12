Hasmukh Adhia panel submits final report

Former finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia (Express File Photo) Former finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia (Express File Photo)

The economic revival panel headed by former finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia on Friday submitted its final report to the Gujarat government that consisted of 231 medium and long-term suggestions for revival of economic growth in the state after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report was submitted to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, his deputy Nitin Patel in Gandhinagar, stated an official release. Two weeks ago, the panel had submitted an interim report to Rupani after which the government declared Rs 14,000 crore package to boost the economy of the state.

The suggestions in the final report largely deal with ways to attract investments into the state and to take maximum advantage of centre’s policies, the release added.

Former Congress MP in Rajya Sabha, Madhusudan Mistry has, however, opposed the Adhia panel’s suggestion in the interim report to use Rs 2,800 crore lying in the Construction Workers’ Welfare Fund and Rs 1,482 crore in the CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority) Fund to meet part of its revenue deficit arising due to Covid pandemic.

Mistry stated in an official release that the fund meant for workers’ welfare has been collected from builders associated with construction activities and should be used only for their welfare.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd