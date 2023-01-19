Has sought Centre’s guidance on kids’ entry-level age in schools: Gujarat

The Gujarat government has sought the Central government’s guidance regarding the ambiguity over the entry-level age in schools in the state and implementation of Balvatikas.

As the education department sought the state government’s nod for the implementation, senior minister and Gujarat government spokesperson Rushikesh Patel Wednesday said it has asked the Central government if it should allow only those students who have completed six years of age to give admission to Class 1 or to start Balvatika or to give a grace period of two months.

“Our MLA (Kumar) Kanani has written to the Chief Minister (Bhupendra Patel) in this regard. To take Centre’s guidance on the subject, a letter has been written to the Central government. We will take steps as per the instructions of the Centre,” said Patel.

Sources told The Indian Express that the education department sought approval from the Chief Minister Office on the implementation of Balvatikas, Tuesday.

Confusion prevails over the entry-level age in Class 1 and implementation of Balvatikas under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 due to lack of clarity from the state government. The Balvatikas—the pre-primary or the bridge-class announced for children between 5 and 6 years—between an Anganwadi and Class 1 was put on hold due to the 2022 Assembly elections.

The government is skeptical of parents’ reaction as they would be asked to get a five-year-old admitted to a Balvatika and not government school.

According to the new age criteria based on NEP 2020, the state government had chalked out pre-school one for three plus, pre-school 2 for 4 plus and Balvatika for five plus, Class 1 for 6 plus and Class 2 for 7 plus-year-old children.