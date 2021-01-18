Haryana man held in Gir Somnath for committing fraud, raping woman: Ahmedabad Cops

Mishra, who is in his early thirties, has used the same modus operandi to commit such frauds against multiple women across India in the past four years, police added.

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell has arrested an accused in Gir Somnath for allegedly committing fraud against an Ahmedabad-based woman and raping her after impersonating a fake identity on a matrimonial website, police said on Monday.

According to police, the accused Sandeep Mishra, a native of Gurugram in Haryana, was held in Gir Somnath on January 17 after he allegedly impersonated as one Vihaan Sharma, an HR manager at the Google office in Hyderabad, on the matrimonial website ‘jeevansathi.com’. He then sexually exploited a woman in Ahmedabad on the pretext of marrying her, police said. Mishra, who is in his early thirties, has used the same modus operandi to commit such frauds against multiple women across India in the past four years, police added.

“The woman has alleged in her complaint that she was approached by one Vihaan Sharma on ‘jeevansathi.com’ wherein the impersonator had claimed that he worked at the Google office in Hyderabad and had a salary package of Rs 35-40 lakh. He also stated fake educational qualifications of him being an alumnus of IIM-A, Venkateshwara College, Delhi University and Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj. To further gain the woman’s trust, the accused showed her pictures of an old couple and a woman, presenting them as his parents and sister, respectively,” said a police officer from Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell.

“On September 12, 2020, the accused came to Ahmedabad and met the woman at a hotel to discuss their prospective marriage. Later, he forced himself on her multiple times on the pretext of marrying her and then absconded,” the officer added. “We booked the accused under IPC sections 376 for rape, 420 for fraud, 419 for cheating by impersonation and sections of the IT Act. Using technical surveillance, we held the accused from Gir Somnath and in our interrogation, he revealed that he is a native of Gurugram. For the past four years, he has been using the same modus operandi to commit fraud against different women and later, either sexually or financially exploit them.”

“He goes by the fake identities of Vihaan Sharma, Prateek Sharma and Aakash Sharma, among others, on matrimonial sites. He also showed pictures of himself with his past victims to his new victims, presenting them to be his sisters,” the officer further said.