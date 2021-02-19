Haryana man arrested for ‘duping’ Canara Bank of Rs 8 L in Ahmedabad

Police on February 17 arrested an accused Mohammad Rashid, who runs an eatery shop near Palwal railway station in Haryana. (File Photo)

The Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Cell on February 17 arrested a person from Palwal in Haryana for allegedly duping Canara Bank branch in Sabarmati of Rs 8.1 lakh by allegedly interfering with the computer system of the bank’s Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

Police said an FIR was lodged at Cyber Crime Police station in Ahmedabad a few days ago against unknown persons who had used three credit cards at a Canara Bank ATM at Sabarmati to do 81 transactions to withdraw Rs 8.1 lakh between September 26 and October 7, 2020.

According to bank officials, there was no record of the bank accounts attached to the three credit cards used by accused and the computer system of the ATM was interfered with.

“The modus operandi of the accused was that he made a duplicate key of the ATM to open the machine set. The accused then used to swipe the credit card to withdraw money and as soon as cash was assembled by the ATM to be released out, the accused used to kill the ATM power switch button so that there is no record of the bank account used for the credit card withdrawals. Similarly, the accused also used debit cards to make withdrawals and when the cash came out, he used to switch off the power button to remove logs of his debit card usage from the ATM,” said a police officer of the Cyber Crime Cell.